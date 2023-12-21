Police investigating after several locations in Hartford were defaced with spray paint

Hartford police are investigating several cases of vandalism after buildings, sidewalks and retaining walls were defaced in the city.

Police said video showed three females using spray paint to vandalize the Gold Building, the Travelers building, the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art and 20 Front Street and the messages they left behind included an expletive about Christmas, "Intifada Revolution," "Free Gaza," and "Blumenthal supports genocide."

Police said the three females were wearing face masks and dark clothing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.