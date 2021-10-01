Police Investigating After Shooting, Crash in New Haven

New Haven police are investigating a shooting after finding a man who crashed his car had been hit by gunfire.

On Thursday, around 7:42 p.m., officers responded to the Newhall Street, Hazel Street and Ivy Street area for a Shotspotter alert and found the 25-year-old New Haven man on Dixwell Avenue.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with further information on the incident to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).