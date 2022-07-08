Norwich

Police Investigating Another Fire at Vacant Capehart Mill in Norwich

Norwich fire truck at Capehart Mill
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating another fire at the vacant Capehart Mill in Norwich and they are warning people who will be traveling in the area to expect delays.

Police said there was a 911 call around 5:15 a.m. Friday reporting fire at the building. which is located along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of Norwich.

The Norwich Fire Department and several other departments responded and found the building engulfed.

The fire is under control, police said Friday morning, but firefighters and police expect to be at the scene for a while.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters have responded to several fires at the complex, including in May.

Firefighters responded to the Capehart Mill complex in Norwich late Wednesday night to battle a fire at the vacant mill and the fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

In 2010, there was a massive fire at the mill, which had been vacant since the 1980s.

