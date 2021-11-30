Police Investigating Armed Robberies in Middletown, Southington, Plainville

Police are searching for the suspects they believe are responsible for armed robberies in Middletown, Southington and Plainville on Monday, Middletown police said.

While a couple was unloaded items out of their car on Town Colony Drive in Middletown Monday night, police said two men got out of a red Dodge Charger and approached them with a gun.

Police said one of the victims was instructed to empty his pockets and leave all the items in his vehicle. The suspects then got into his car, a red Honda CRV, and drove off while a third suspect followed in the Charger.

Investigators learned the Dodge Charger was stolen out of Rocky Hill and used in an armed robbery in Southington earlier in the day and in Plainville after the Middletown carjacking.

According to police, using the victim's cell phones in his car, they were able to find the stolen Charger in New Britain, however the victim's Honda CRV has not been recovered.

Police said they are still working to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-638-4000.