Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station in Berlin.

Police said the Citgo at 152 New Britain Road was robbed around 7 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The robber showed a gun, police said.

He was wearing a mask and black hoodie and was in a stolen black Ford F150 with Connecticut license plate 898CYJ, police said.

It was last seen on Route 9 North in Cromwell around 7:25 a.m.