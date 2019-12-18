Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Chinese Restaurant in Montville

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Golden Palace Chinese Restaurant in Montville on Monday night.
Montville police and state police responded at 10:10 p.m. Monday and state police said a man with a knife robbed the restaurant and a victim sustained injuries to his hand and back. They were not life-threatening.
They said the robber had a bandage on the right side of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wordell at 860-848-6530 or Montville Police at 860-848-3030.