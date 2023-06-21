Police investigating armed robbery at gas station in Watertown

Two people robbed a Watertown gas station at gunpoint Tuesday night and police are trying to identify the robbers.

Police officers responded to the Shell Gas Station at 535 Straits Turnpike around 10:12 p.m. and learned that two males had robbed the store and one of them pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money.

Police said the clerk was not physically injured.

One of the robbers was wearing a dark winter jacket with a hood pulled up and a facemask.

The other was wearing shorts, a dark jacket and a facemask.

They walked off and headed east on Bunker Hill Road.

Detectives are investigating and they are asking anyone with information, who saw suspicious activity in the area or has home surveillance of people or suspicious vehicles from around 9:45 p.m. to 10:12 p.m. to contact police.

You can email tips@watertownctpd.org or call 860-945-5200.

Anonymous information may be reported to Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.