Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Mobil Station in Cromwell

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station on Berlin Road in Cromwell.

Police said two people approached the counter as if they were going to pay for some items just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, one showed a gun and they demanded cash from the register. 

Then they fled in a black SUV. 

Clothing descriptions included an orange hooded sweatshirt and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt. 

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cromwell Police Department at 860-635-2256. 

