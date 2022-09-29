Southington

Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Southington Liquor Store

Police investigating armed robbery at Wine Works in Southington
Police are looking for the person who robbed a Southington liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday night and they said there were other similar armed robberies as well.

Officers responded to Wine Works at 1700 West St, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the burglary,

Just before they responded, Southington police were providing assistance for multiple similar armed robberies at 192 North St. and Middle Street in Bristol.

Police said a male wearing a mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants went into the store, showed a handgun and left with cash.

He is believed to have gotten into a white Buick Encore that a female was in and they headed south on West Street, toward Interstate 84, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Southington Police at 860-621-0101.

