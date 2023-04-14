Police Investigating Armed Robberies at Gas Stations in Berlin, Vernon

Armed robbers stole money and cigarettes from a gas station in Vernon Thursday night and police said similar incidents were reported in Meriden and Berlin after the robbery in Vernon.

Officers responded to the Valero at 506 Talcottville Road just after 10 p.m. after an armed robbery was reported and learned that the robbers had pulled a gun and stole money and cigarettes, police said.

No one was injured.

Officers learned that similar incidents were also reported in Meriden and Berlin.

Berlin police said there was an armed robbery at the Citco gas station on the Berlin Turnpike at 1:31 a.m. Friday.

Two male suspects who were wearing ski masks went into the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, stole cash from the cash register, then got into a UHaul van and went north on the Berlin Turnpike, into Newington, police said.

Newington Police pursued the van but the chase ended on a dead-end street and the people who were in the van ran into the woods.

Officers from Berlin, Newington, New Britain, West Hartford and State Police set up a perimeter and searched the area, with assistance from K-9 units and a drone, but they did not find anyone.

Vernon police said the vehicle was located in Newington.

The same robbers might be connected to several robberies prior to the Berlin robbery.

No one was injured in either robbery.

Anyone with information about the Vernon robbery is asked to call Officer Sean Curley at the Vernon Police Department at 860-729-6406, ext. 2037.

Anyone with information about the Berlin robbery is asked to call the Berlin Police at 860-828-7080.