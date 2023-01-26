West Hartford

Police Investigating Armed Robbery at West Hartford Liquor Store

A man with a gun robbed a liquor store in West Hartford Wednesday night, according to police, and they are trying to determine who committed the robbery.

An employee of the Fairlawn Package Store on Park Road called West Hartford police just before 9 p.m. and reported an armed robbery. 

The victim said a man in his 30s showed a handgun, threatened the victim, and fled with money, police said.

The victim was not injured, police said. 

The robber is believed to have left the area in a gold-colored sedan that might have had a damaged back passenger side window. 

Police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information to call the West Hartford Police Department through the WHPD Tip Line at (860) 570-8969 or email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

