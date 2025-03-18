Police investigating armed robbery, home invasion in Newington

Police are investigating a home invasion and armed robbery in Newington.
Officers responded to a home on West Hartford Road around 10:59 a.m. Tuesday to investigate and said the victim appears to have been targeted and not chosen at random.
The intruders left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.
The investigation is ongoing and police said there is no indication of any continued danger to residents in the area.
