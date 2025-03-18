Newington

Police investigating armed robbery, home invasion in Newington

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a home invasion and armed robbery in Newington.

Officers responded to a home on West Hartford Road around 10:59 a.m. Tuesday to investigate and said the victim appears to have been targeted and not chosen at random.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The intruders left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and police said there is no indication of any continued danger to residents in the area.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us