Police investigating armed robbery in New Haven

Police said they are looking for the culprits who robbed two people in New Haven while pretending to sell a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace.

Officers responded to the area of Hubinger Street and Eldert Street around 8:09 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a robbery and the two victims provided them with the details about what happened.

They said they had arrived to meet someone who was purporting to sell a vehicle and a male walked them into a nearby yard,  both had guns and one demanded their possessions, according to police.

Both victims ran after the robbery and no one was injured.

Police ask that anyone who saw what happened or who has information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

They urge anyone who plans to meet a stranger, especially with cash, to do so in a public place, or meet in the front lobby of the New Haven Police Department headquarters at 1 Union Ave.

