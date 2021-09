Berlin police are looking for a woman who is suspected of assaulting a customer at a restaurant on Saturday night.

Police said it happened at 96 Mill St. around 09:45 p.m. and the incident was caught on video, which has been widely shared on social media.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They are asking anyone with information on who the person in the photos is to call the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080.

Information can also be submitted anonymously online here.