Police Investigating Attempted Carjacking at New Britain Gas Station

A woman fought off a man who tried to steal her car during an attempted carjacking at a gas station in New Britain, police said, and investigators are trying to identify him.

Police responded to the Sunoco Gas station at 1204 Stanley St. around 9 p.m. Saturday after a man approached the female victim and demanded that she get out of her Jeep Patriot, police said.

The victim fought him off and he ran, heading north on Stanley Street, police said.

The victim was not injured.

Police released a photo of the man they are looking for and said he appears to be between 35 and 40 years old, and he has black hair and a thin black beard and mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black, teal blue and purple sweatshirt with “Charlotte” written across the front, and red and black shorts.

The New Britain Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. John Blackmore at (860) 826-3131. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling (860) 826-3199 or online here.