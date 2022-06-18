Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Waterford

Police are investigating a bank robbery in Waterford.

Officers responded to Peoples Bank on Broad Street just before 11 a.m. Saturday and police said the robber ran off.

No weapon was shown during the robbery.

Police are looking for a man between 50 and 60 years old who has “scruffy” facial hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, a long blue shirt and a dark blue ballcap with “Captain” written on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective O’Connell at 860-442-9451, extension 2313 or email toconnell@waterfordct.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to 860-437-8080.