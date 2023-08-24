Watertown

Police investigating bomb threat at Watertown High School

Watertown Police
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a bomb threat at Watertown High School on Thursday.

The bomb threat was left in a voicemail, police said.

The school year has not yet started, and no students are at school.

Police said faculty and staff members are outside while police work to determine whether the threat is credible.

