Police investigating bomb threat at Watertown High School

Police are investigating a bomb threat at Watertown High School on Thursday.
The bomb threat was left in a voicemail, police said.
The school year has not yet started, and no students are at school.
Police said faculty and staff members are outside while police work to determine whether the threat is credible.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.