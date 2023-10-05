Police investigating bomb threat to synagogue in Hamden

Police are investigating a bomb threat made to a synagogue in Hamden Thursday morning.

Congregation Mishkan Israel said the office received a bomb threat by email, they evacuated the building as a precaution and police responded and conducted a search to ensure the building was safe.

Congregation Mishkan Israel said everyone is safe and they are back in operation.

“The Hamden police are doing outstanding work. They are continuing an investigation. We have no additional information at this time,” Congregation Mishkan Israel said in a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Finally, we want to underscore that the greater Hamden and New Haven community is wonderfully accepting and embracing of us and all who live here. We are grateful to call this our home,” the statement went on to say.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said police are actively investigating and urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

“Many similar threats were made the last several days around the country. Any threat to the safety of our community is unacceptable and is taken seriously,” Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said in a statement.

She said activities at Congregation Mishkan Israel, along with its preschool, have been canceled for today, as the police investigate this threat.

“I want to thank the Hamden Police Department for their swift response to ensure the safety of our community. Our Police Department is actively investigating this incident,” Garrett wrote.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.