Police investigating break-in at East Granby gas station

Police are investigating a break-in overnight at a Citgo gas station in East Granby and the manager said the thieves tried to get away with an ATM.

This would be the fourth incident in the state this week where thieves either stole or attempted to steal an ATM.

Kalem Kahn, the manager of the Citgo in East Granby Citgo, said the security company he uses called him around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

When he arrived at the store at the corner of School Street and South Main Street, he found the door damaged.

When he got inside, he saw that thieves tried to steal the ATM, but bolts were holding it down they were not able to, he said.

Police are no longer at the scene, but state police said they are investigating.

The manager said they took the DVR to look at the security footage.

The gas station is open for business this morning.

This is the latest of several store break-ins this week. It's not clear if they are connected.

Late Monday night, burglars stole the ATM at Galaxy Fuel in Milford. They broke into the store, tied the ATM to a small SUV, and drove off with the cash machine.

On Wednesday morning, thieves tried to steal ATMs from one gas station in Vernon and one in Manchester.

Police investigating the Manchester burglary said three people who were in a blue SUV smashed a window, tied the ATM to the vehicle and tried driving away with it, but the ATM was bolted to the ground and the three people left after three to four minutes.

The gas station owner received a call from the security company around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to the Valero Fast Mart on Talcottville Road in Vernon and found an attempted burglary. They believe the people tried to steal the ATM there as well.

Police said three people left that scene in a blue hatchback.