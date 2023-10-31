Bridgeport

Police investigating burglary at Islamic Community Center in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Someone stole several computer tablets and a digital camera from the Islamic Community Center in Bridgeport and police are investigating.

Police said the center, which is at 468 Clinton Ave., was burglarized around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 and the burglar is thin and has a goatee and mustache.

He was wearing black pants and black and red sweatshirt with distinct writing on the front and back.

 Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police Detective Damien Csech at (203) 581-5204 or the Bridgeport Police Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us