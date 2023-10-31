Police investigating burglary at Islamic Community Center in Bridgeport

Someone stole several computer tablets and a digital camera from the Islamic Community Center in Bridgeport and police are investigating.

Police said the center, which is at 468 Clinton Ave., was burglarized around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 and the burglar is thin and has a goatee and mustache.

He was wearing black pants and black and red sweatshirt with distinct writing on the front and back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport Police Detective Damien Csech at (203) 581-5204 or the Bridgeport Police Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.