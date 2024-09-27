Police investigating car break-ins and burglaries in East Haven

East Haven police are trying to identify the people responsible for several burglaries on Thursday morning.

They said burglars went into open garages and vehicles and stole property in the area of Ellis Road and Brazos Road.

Officers responded to the area of Ellis Road around 12:07 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a man got out of a dark SUV, went into an open garage while the homeowner was in the residence, rummaged through the homeowner’s Jeep Grand Cherokee and stole a wallet, police said.

A dark-colored Volkswagen Atlas and a gray BMW SUV were seen in the area and officers learned that the Guilford Police Department had recently reported a stolen black Volkswagen Atlas, according to a news release from East Haven police.

A resident on Brazos Road also flagged down officers to report that the same vehicles were seen stopping in front of their residence.

The driver of the Atlas got out of the vehicle, entered an unlocked vehicle in the driveway and stole money and other personal belongings, according to police.

Surveillance footage captured the BMW SUV, which had Connecticut registration BM20643, and police determined that the registration actually belonged to a gray 2008 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen out of New Haven.

Police have not identified any suspects and they continue to investigate.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the East Haven Police Department at 203-468-3820.