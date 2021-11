Police are investigating a crash in Waterbury that sent people to the hospital.

Police responded to the area of 2627 Thomaston Ave. just before 7 a.m. Tuesday and found a person had been thrown from a vehicle that had rolled over.

People from both vehicles were transported to Waterbury Hospital, police said.

The area around the crash is closed as police investigate and detours are set up.