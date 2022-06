A person who was struck in West Hartford Friday has died, police said.

The person was struck in the area of North Main Street and Farmington Avenue, police said, and the area will remain closed for several hours.

They are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate the incident.

Incident update: The accident at North Main St. and Farmington Ave. involved a pedestrian who sustained fatal injuries. The area will remain closed for several hours. We are asking the public to please try and avoid the area while we investigate the incident. — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) June 3, 2022

