West Hartford police are investigating a crash on Farmington Avenue and the road is closed between Beverly Road and S. Highland Street.

Farmington Ave. is temporarily closed between Beverly Rd. and S. Highland St. while we investigate a motor vehicle accident. We are asking that you please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/VgFZMIVtMM — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) June 2, 2022

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.