new haven

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting in New Haven: Mayor

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Newhall Street in New Haven Wednesday, the mayor's office confirmed.

Officials confirmed it happened between Division and Ivy streets between 8 and 9 p.m. More information was not immediately available.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The city has seen an uptick in serious shootings recently. There have been more homicides in New Haven so far in 2021 than there were in all of 2020.

Police Investigate Two Shootings in Six Hours in New Haven

Mayor Justin Elicker called for more help from the community and said addressing gun violence is the "number one priority" for his administration.

“Gun violence in our country is very concerning,” Elicker said in a statement. “Today, I started my day at the funeral of a 14-year-old who was lost to gun violence and I’m ending my day at yet another scene of a fatal shooting. To say I’m frustrated would be an understatement."

Local

CT Remembers 9/11 4 mins ago

First Responders Suffer Long-Term Health Effects of 9/11

closer to free 1 hour ago

Support for Closer to Free Grows with Liquid Cure-Age

City officials and police will host a community meeting on gun violence at 6 p.m. on Friday at the FAME School in Fair Haven.

This article tagged under:

new havengun violence
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us