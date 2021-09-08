Police Investigating Deadly Shooting in New Haven: Mayor

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Newhall Street in New Haven Wednesday, the mayor's office confirmed.

Officials confirmed it happened between Division and Ivy streets between 8 and 9 p.m. More information was not immediately available.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The city has seen an uptick in serious shootings recently. There have been more homicides in New Haven so far in 2021 than there were in all of 2020.

Mayor Justin Elicker called for more help from the community and said addressing gun violence is the "number one priority" for his administration.

“Gun violence in our country is very concerning,” Elicker said in a statement. “Today, I started my day at the funeral of a 14-year-old who was lost to gun violence and I’m ending my day at yet another scene of a fatal shooting. To say I’m frustrated would be an understatement."

City officials and police will host a community meeting on gun violence at 6 p.m. on Friday at the FAME School in Fair Haven.