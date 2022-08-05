Police Investigating Death in Bristol After Reports of Gunshots

Police are investigating the death of a man in Bristol Friday morning.

Patrol officers responded to Jefferson Avenue at 3:12 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

This shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police said, and there appears to be no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Quinn at 860-314-4563.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.