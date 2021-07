Police are investigating what they said is an untimely death in Guilford.

Police said officers were called to the Lake Quonnipaug condo complex on Mohawk Trail at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a welfare check and the medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

State police are assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.