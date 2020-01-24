Police Investigating Death of 37-Year-Old Man in Meriden

Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man in Meriden and the investigation led to a hazmat situation because of chemicals and other substances in the apartment, police said.

Police said they responded to a second-floor apartment on Hanover Road on Thursday to investigate what was reported to be an untimely death and found the man.

Medical personnel were tending to him and the man was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Police said there were no signs of foul play or any type of altercation.

While investigating, crews declared a hazmat situation because of certain chemicals and substances found in the apartment, police said.

They have not publicly identified the chemical and said they don’t know why the man had them in his apartment, but tests done by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection revealed what police called trace or negligible amounts of chemicals in the apartment.

The Meriden Fire Department the F.B.I., D.E.A., D.E.E.P., Department of Public Health and the Meriden Health Department all responded.

Police involved in this incident went to the hospital for possible exposure precautions and were released after medical staff examined them.

Meriden police said the general public and especially those who reside in the immediate area surrounding 763 Hanover Road are in no danger as a result of this incident.

The medical examiner’s office also responded and an autopsy will be conducted on the man.