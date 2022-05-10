Police Investigating Death of Bridgeport Man as a Homicide

A 38-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Bridgeport Monday night and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police received reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Washington Terrace around 8:30 p.m. and found Jose Alicea, of Bridgeport, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics took him to Bridgeport Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and Alicea was the only person targeted.

The detective bureau’s homicide and identification units are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at (203) 581-5242 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576 -TIPS.