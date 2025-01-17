Vermont

Police investigating death of cadet at Vermont's Norwich University

Daniel Bermudez attended high school in Connecticut

By Marc Fortier

Norwich University

Police are investigating the death of a student at Vermont's Norwich University on Wednesday.

WPTZ reports that Northfield police are investigating the death of Norwich University Cadet Daniel Bermudez, with assistance from Vermont State Police. Details about Bermudez's death have not yet been released. NBC10 Boston has reached out to Northfield police and state police requesting information.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Norwich University President John Broadmeadow confirmed Bermudez's death in a statement to the school community on Thursday.

"We are heartbroken to confirm the sudden passing of our student, Cadet Daniel Bermudez ‘28 on January 15, 2025. The loss has deeply affected our entire campus community, and we are united in our grief. Our thoughts and condolences are with Daniel’s family, friends, and all those who were close to him," the statement said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Broadmeadow added that resources are being made available to support students, faculty and staff.

"The bonds that unite us at Norwich are strong, and we will continue to provide care and comfort to one another in the coming days and weeks," he said. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Daniel’s loved ones and ask the community to keep his family and those closest to him in their thoughts and prayers. We are profoundly grateful for the support of our extended Norwich family and ask for space and understanding as we navigate this heartbreaking loss together."

Bermudez was a member of the class of 2028, according to WPTZ. He was a second-semester freshman who had previously attended Norwalk High School in Norwalk, Connecticut. He was a criminal justice major and a member of Bravo Company.

Local

Health & Wellness 4 mins ago

More CT healthcare facilities recommending staff, patients wear masks due to illnesses

CT Lottery 57 mins ago

One Cash5 ticket in CT won $100,000 Thursday

A candlelight vigil for Bermudez was held Thursday night on the school's campus. Details on his funeral services have not yet been released.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us