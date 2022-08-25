Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Derby Home Tuesday

Police are discovering the death of a man found in a home Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a home at 201 Mount Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in a state which didn't allow them to make a positive identification, according to police.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an autopsy was performed on Wednesday. The autopsy did not discover any trauma to the individual, according to police. The official cause of death is pending further toxicology reports.

The medical examiner is also using dental records to try and determine the person's identity, police said.