Derby

Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Derby Home Tuesday

derby connecticut
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are discovering the death of a man found in a home Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a home at 201 Mount Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in a state which didn't allow them to make a positive identification, according to police.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an autopsy was performed on Wednesday. The autopsy did not discover any trauma to the individual, according to police. The official cause of death is pending further toxicology reports.

The medical examiner is also using dental records to try and determine the person's identity, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Derby
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us