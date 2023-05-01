Man Found Dead on Side of the Road in Watertown

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road in Watertown and they have shut down a street as they investigate.

Officers responded to to the area of Franson and Plungis roads around 11:20 a.m. Monday after someone contacted police and said they thought they had seen a body on the side of the road.

Bernegger said officers found a man who appears to be between 30 and 40 years old on the side of Franson Road and they are working to identify him and determine how he got there.

It is too early to tell if the man’s death was accidental or if he died of a homicide, police said.

They are also investigating a possible link to a motor vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle, which is registered in Waterbury, has some damage to the front end and was found unoccupied a couple hundred yards away.

Bernegger said the vehicle was towed Sunday night and officers checked the area thoroughly and didn’t see a body.

Police have closed Franson Road between Plungis and Linkfield roads as they investigate/.

Police said they will release additional information once the man’s family has been notified. The office of the chief medical examiner is working to identify him.