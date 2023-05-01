Watertown

Man Found Dead on Side of the Road in Watertown

Police on Franson Road in Watertown
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road in Watertown and they have shut down a street as they investigate.

Officers responded to to the area of Franson and Plungis roads around 11:20 a.m. Monday after someone contacted police and said they thought they had seen a body on the side of the road.

Bernegger said officers found a man who appears to be between 30 and 40 years old on the side of Franson Road and they are working to identify him and determine how he got there.

It is too early to tell if the man’s death was accidental or if he died of a homicide, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They are also investigating a possible link to a motor vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle, which is registered in Waterbury, has some damage to the front end and was found unoccupied a couple hundred yards away.

Bernegger said the vehicle was towed Sunday night and officers checked the area thoroughly and didn’t see a body.

Police have closed Franson Road between Plungis and Linkfield roads as they investigate/.

Police said they will release additional information once the man’s family has been notified. The office of the chief medical examiner is working to identify him.

Local

Fairfield 2 hours ago

Police Seize Dozens of Animals Living in Poor Conditions in Fairfield Home

Norwalk 2 hours ago

Police Investigating Vandalism at Norwalk Middle Schools Make 9 Arrests

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Watertown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us