Police Investigating Death of Man Who Fell From Roof in Norwich

A man has died after falling from a roof in Norwich, police said. They are investigating and believe the fall was accidental.

Norwich police said they received several calls around 3:30 a.m. Thursday reporting a body on the side of Bath Street and they found a man dead, face down on Bath Street.

The Norwich police detective division responded and is investigating.

Police said they believe this was an accidental fall from a building rooftop adjacent to the Wauregan Parking Garage and evidence at the scene does not indicate any foul play.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Reichard at (860) 886-5561, extension 3157, email sreichard@cityofnorwich.org or call the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-886-5561 EXT# 4. All information can be kept confidential.