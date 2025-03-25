West Haven

Police investigating death of person reported missing in West Haven

Police are investigating after a person who was reported missing was found dead in an apartment in West Haven on Monday night, according to police.

Police said they were called to a residence on Ocean Avenue near Jones Hill Road around 6:30 p.m. about a missing person report and welfare check.

The person who contacted police about the complaint let officers into the house and police said the missing person was found dead after a check of the apartment.

West Haven detectives are investigating.

The circumstances surrounding the death are not known.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages and they are collecting evidence to cover all aspects of the case should it develop into a criminal investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

