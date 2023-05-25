Police Investigating Death of Woman at Berlin Motel

Police are investigating the death of a woman at a motel in Berlin.

Officers responded to the Twin Spruce Motel Wednesday to investigate a report that a woman was unresponsive and the 61-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the woman’s death does not appear suspicious and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating to determine how she died.

