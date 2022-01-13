Police Investigating Death of Woman Found Unconscious in New Britain

New Britain police are investigating after a 20-year-old Bristol woman was found unconscious and later died.

On Jan. 8, at approximately 7:30 a.m. New Britain Police along with other town crew members responded to the area of Kenyon Circle for a woman lying unconscious in the snow.

Officers found a 20-year-old woman from Bristol lying face down and unresponsive.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is currently ongoing, however, there appeared to be no signs of violence or trauma, according to local officials.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of the woman's death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Detective Capowski at 860- 826-3134.