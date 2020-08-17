Police Investigating Defacing of Black Lives Matter Mural in South Windsor

Police are investigating the defacing of a Black Lives Matter mural.

The mural was painted in front of town hall and someone covered it in white paint around 11: 45 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 12, according to police.

They are asking anyone information about the person or the vehicle in photos they released to call Officer Linda Hernando at (860) 644-1551.

South Windsor Police

Last week, South Windsor Mayor Andrew Paterna held a news conference and discussed his decision to approve the mural and he called for the person or people responsible to come forward.

The mural was painted in June and some town leaders said they support the Black Lives Matter movement, but believe a unified decision should’ve been made before the mural was painted.

The mural has been painted over until town officials decide what to do next.