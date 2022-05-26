Hartford

Police Investigating Early-Morning Shooting in Hartford

hartford police complex
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Hartford early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Oakland Terrace just before 12:45 a.m. after Shotspotter went off and they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was alert and conscious and was he transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us