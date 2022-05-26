Police Investigating Early-Morning Shooting in Hartford

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Hartford early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Oakland Terrace just before 12:45 a.m. after Shotspotter went off and they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was alert and conscious and was he transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).