Police Investigating First Homicide of the Year in Bridgeport

Officials are on scene investigating a homicide after a shooting in Bridgeport early Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on 96 Remington Street. According to officials, officers found a 38-year-old male victim laying on the ground suffering from several gun shot wounds.

AMR began working on the victim on scene but he was later pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital. Detectives are processing a crime scene on Remington Street and are actively pursuing leads.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.