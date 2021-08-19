Police Investigating Gunfire In Hamden

Hamden police are currently investigating after receiving a shots fired report Thursday morning.

At 3:10 a.m., Hamden police responded to the area of Arch Street and Dixwell Avenue for a report of shots fired.

According to police, a passenger in a white BMW SUV that was stopped at an intersection traffic light got out of the car and fired several shots at another vehicle that was also stopped at the intersection.

There are currently no reported injuries due to the gunfire, according to police.

The suspect was last seen traveling northbound on Dixwell Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Robert Manfield at 203-230-4056.