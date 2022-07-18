Police Investigating Gunshots, Crash in Hamden

Police are investigating a shooting and crash in Hamden Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Noble Court around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a car crash and witnesses said a person who was walking and another person in a vehicle that crashed at the intersection into a stone wall at the intersection exchanged gunfire.

Police said one person involved left n a small, blue SUV toward Chester Street.

Two occupied houses were struck during the gunfire and police no injuries from gunshots were reported.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the crime scene and police are following up on several leads.

Witnesses and neighbors who have video surveillance are asked to contact Detective Mark Sheppard of the Hamden Police

Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4047 or msheppard@hamdenpd.com.