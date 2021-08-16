Berlin

Police Investigating Gunshots in Berlin

Sign outside Berlin Police Department
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in Berlin early Monday morning.

Police said officers heard gunshots around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Savage Hill Road and Ledge Road in Berlin, responded and saw two vehicles speeding south on Savage Hill Road and heading into Middletown on Atkins Street.

The two vehicles appeared to be white or light in color.

Police are not aware of any damage or injuries from the gunshots.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Detective Brett Kelly bkelly@berlinpd.org or (860) 828-7189 or Lieutenant Michael Jobes at mjobes@berlinpd.org or (860) 828-7088.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Contact Us