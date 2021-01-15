Police Investigating Hate Crime in New London

New London police are investigating a hate crime after a member of the city board of education received what police called a “vile and threatening notification” at home on Wednesday.

Police said the note was left sometime between 8 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the board of education member received a packet of information with a racial slur written across the envelope.

"It is with disappointment and indignation that we as a community must deal with the sad reality of a recent racist and intimidation event on a leader within our community. The actions in this matter are clearly disgraceful, intolerable and intended to terrorize and dominate," New London Mayor Michael Passero said in a statement.

https://developers.facebook.com/docs/plugins/embedded-posts/?prefill_href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FNewLondonPolice%2Fposts%2F1999572070216218&__cft__[0]=AZXCTPjrfg75XSUmfvuSY7wvbe5IuBSpeSj_wTT_xf0ZgPj7SBzLS-B5NJx6LkhsHlIm87JNJvL7ib1IHRnPsqliHm0PKZ5b4hcQvTlDOEI_XzW8h2pnhAOEbrDjjCkvP6WibSm3sdpSfOtDEodAKMtj&__tn__=p%2CP-R#code-generator

Investigators are looking for video or digital evidence from Jan. 13 from the area of Vauxhall Street, near the intersections of Ledyard and Briggs streets, between 7 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. that show one or more people walking up to a residence and leaving something or engaging “in suspicious activity in this area during these times.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, extension 0, or submit anonymous information through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411, or 847411.

You can access the evidence submission portal here.

"I have reviewed this incident closely with city officials and I am confident in our exceptional investigative personnel and resources in the New London Police Department that they will identify anyone involved in this disgraceful act, they will be prosecuted and brought to justice to the fullest extent of our laws," Passero said in a statement.