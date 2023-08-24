Police investigating hate speech in Bristol

Bristol police said they are investigating a social media post from a white supremacist group that showed people holding flares and a sign that said, “Keep CT White.”

Bristol police said it happened around Aug. 19, in the area of Route 72 and Todd Street and they are not releasing the group’s name or the social media platform.

“The Bristol Police Department continues to stand with all members of our community and always condemns groups of hate in the strongest possible way,” a news release from police said.

Bristol police said they are working with federal, state and other local law enforcement to investigate and ask anyone with information

to call Detective Ward at 860-584-3039 or call anonymously at 860-585-TIPS (8477) or e-mail BPDCrimeWatch@bristolct.gov.