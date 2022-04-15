Police investigating Home Invasion in Norwich

Police are investigating a home invasion in Norwich that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to Laurel Hill at 12:46 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from someone reporting a distraught person was in the road.

Police said they determined that the home invasion happened at Thamesview Apartments.

The victim was transported to Backus Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was released.

Police believe two people were involved and they are trying to identify them.

Investigators also said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should call Detective Cannata at (860) 886-5561, extension 3138, email rcannata@cityofnorwich.org or call the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561, extension 4.