Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Waterbury

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Waterbury early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the report of an unresponsive man on Frist Avenue just after 4:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police first labeled the incident an untimely death, but later said the man was the victim of a homicide.

His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.