Police Investigating Homicide in Bethel

Police are investigating a homicide in Bethel and said the suspect is in custody in New Milford on charges connected to a case there.

Officers responded to a home on Apollo Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday after a woman returned home and found her son dead.

She reported that she believed he had committed suicide, police said, but investigators determined his death was a homicide.

Police said they identified a suspect and learned the person was in the custody of New Milford Police “as a result of crimes committed in their town earlier in the day.”

Charges connected to the homicide in Bethel are pending, according to police.

Bethel police have not identified the victim or the suspect.