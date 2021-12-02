Hartford

Police Investigating Homicide in Hartford

hartford police department building
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford after a person found a shooting victim around a block away from where SpotShotter went off.

Officers responded to Enfield Street in Hartford at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday after ShotSpotter went off and didn’t find evidence of a shooting, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Then, around 30 minutes later, dispatch received a call from a person who found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds on Magnolia Street, which is about a block away.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Local

Coventry 10 mins ago

Residents in Part of Coventry Asked to Shelter in Place Amid Police Investigation

Hamden 19 mins ago

7 Displaced After Fire in Hamden

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us