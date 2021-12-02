Police Investigating Homicide in Hartford

Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford after a person found a shooting victim around a block away from where SpotShotter went off.

Officers responded to Enfield Street in Hartford at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday after ShotSpotter went off and didn’t find evidence of a shooting, police said.

Then, around 30 minutes later, dispatch received a call from a person who found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds on Magnolia Street, which is about a block away.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.