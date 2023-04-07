Police Investigating Homicide of 23-Year-Old Woman in Bridgeport

A 23-year-old woman was found dead inside a condominium in Bridgeport Thursday morning and police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Police officers responded to the Coachlight Square Condominiums on Vincellette Street at 11:20 a.m. Thursday and found the 23-year-old woman unresponsive.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene and police said she appeared to have been shot to death.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident where the victim knew her attacker.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.