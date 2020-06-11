Police Investigating Homicide of 52-Year-Old Man in Norwich

A 52-year-old-man found dead in a Norwich apartment Wednesday afternoon had been shot several times and police said he appears to have been targeted.

Police responded to Laurel Hill Avenue at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of an unresponsive man and found a 52-year-old man dead inside his residence.

Police believe he was shot sometime early in the morning and he appears to have been targeted.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide and they are trying to determine who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwich Police Department‘s Tip Line or the Norwich Detective Division.

The Norwich Police Anonymous Tip Line is 860-886-5561, extension 4. The extension for the Norwich Police Detective Division is 7.