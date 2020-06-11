Norwich

Police Investigating Homicide of 52-Year-Old Man in Norwich

Norwich Police generic1200
NBCConnecticut.com

A 52-year-old-man found dead in a Norwich apartment Wednesday afternoon had been shot several times and police said he appears to have been targeted.

Police responded to Laurel Hill Avenue at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of an unresponsive man and found a 52-year-old man dead inside his residence.

Police believe he was shot sometime early in the morning and he appears to have been targeted.

Local

Jennifer Dulos 51 mins ago

State Police Return to Avon Property in Search for Jennifer Dulos

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Person of Interest Taken Into Custody Outside Central High School in Bridgeport

Police are investigating the case as a homicide and they are trying to determine who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwich Police Department‘s Tip Line or the Norwich Detective Division. 

The Norwich Police Anonymous Tip Line is 860-886-5561, extension 4. The extension for the Norwich Police Detective Division is 7.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us